Geostat: Georgia increases fruit exports

The volume of exports of fruits and nuts from Georgia in monetary terms amounted to $25.95 million from January through April 2020, Trend reports citing Georgian National Statistics Service (Geostat).

The share of fruits and nuts in Georgia’s total exports for the reported period amounted to 2.6 percent.

The major part of exports accounted for hazelnuts - $14.69 million, tangerines - $3.82 million, oranges - $1.75 million, bananas - $1.30 million, and apples - $1.02 million.

Compared to the same period last year, fruit exports increased by 12 percent.

The export of vegetables from Georgia from January through April 2020 amounted to $5.14 million. The share of vegetables in the total export of Georgia amounted to 0.5 percent.

The major part of exports in this group accounted for tomatoes - $820,000, mushrooms of the Agaricus family - $600,000, and eggplants - $380,000.

The volume of exports of vegetables from Georgia decreased by 11.9 percent in comparison with the same period of 2019.

