Georgia's foreign trade down 16 pct in H1

Business 20 July 2020 21:07 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia's foreign trade down 16 pct in H1

Georgia's foreign trade turnover stood at 5.05 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2020, down 16.3 percent year-on-year, the country's state statistics office said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Data showed that the total value of exports dropped 16 percent to 1.5 billion dollars in the first six months of this year.

During the period, Turkey, Russia and China constituted the three major foreign trade partners for Georgia, with 697.4 million dollars, 584.2 million dollars and 530.7 million dollars in turnover, respectively.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Peskov: Russia hopes situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border to be resolved
Peskov: Russia hopes situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border to be resolved
Tajikistan concerned over aggravation of situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Tajikistan concerned over aggravation of situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
Belarus urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to adhere to ceasefire regime
Belarus urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to adhere to ceasefire regime
Loading Bars
Latest
Funds to be spent on renovation of buses in Tehran city announced Business 21:19
Kazakhstan sees growth in demand for Turkish electrical products Turkey 21:17
Spanish Ibertest interested in expanding co-op with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 21:14
Georgia's foreign trade down 16 pct in H1 Business 21:07
Cargo transportation through Turkey's airport in Diyarbakir province down Turkey 20:55
Turkey's cargo transportation to Iraq down during pandemic Turkey 20:00
Georgian export to EU grows under free trade zone agreement Business 19:58
Demand for Turkish steel in Iran significantly down in 1H2020 Turkey 19:46
Georgian mineral water producer to export its products to Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Russia Business 19:44
Georgia reduces imports of petroleum products Oil&Gas 19:30
Demand for Turkish cement slightly down in Azerbaijan Turkey 19:27
Switzerland opens borders for Georgian citizens Transport 19:25
Azerbaijani bond market may provide favorable environment for Russian investors Finance 19:25
National Bank of Georgia reforming foreign exchange market to ensure transparency Finance 19:09
Peskov: Russia hopes situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border to be resolved Politics 19:07
Signify company implementing projects in Azerbaijan ICT 19:02
Georgia offers its innovative marketing platform to Ukraine, Israel Business 18:49
Conventional natural gas reserves of Greenfields Petroleum in Azerbaijan revealed Oil&Gas 18:37
Assistant to president talks further gradual mitigating quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Society 18:36
Assistant to president: Azerbaijan fighting on several fronts Politics 18:34
Municipalities in Georgia receive grants for local infrastructure development Business 18:28
Italy PM says cautiously optimistic of accord at EU summit Europe 18:25
USAID talks assistance to Uzbekistan’s economic, political development Business 18:20
Forecasts for Bahar Energy’s future annual production volumes Oil&Gas 18:19
Int'l Bank of Azerbaijan records decline in total assets Finance 18:10
Iran discloses volume, value of purchased wheat Business 18:07
Damage to civilians, state property, facilities in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district to be assessed upon president's order Politics 18:05
Azerbaijan discloses number of people recovering from coronavirus Society 18:01
Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan: half of all liabilities account for deposits Finance 18:01
USAID ready to provide multi-faceted assistance to Uzbekistan Finance 17:59
Azerbaijan announces data on oil export for 1H2020 Oil&Gas 17:55
Iranian official: liquidity may decrease and foreign currency may depreciate Finance 17:54
Italy PM says cautiously optimistic of accord at EU summit Europe 17:46
Assistant to president: Activity may be further resumed in other spheres in Azerbaijan Society 17:45
Natural gas liquids reserves of Greenfields Petroleum in Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 17:42
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on July 21 Oil&Gas 17:41
Britain will be constructive with EU in Brexit talks Europe 17:36
Embraer's commercial jet deliveries collapse amid pandemic Other News 17:35
Greenfields Petroleum reveals oil reserves in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:32
Georgia decreases import from Azerbaijan Business 17:26
Azerbaijan discloses 1H2020 revenues from cargo trucking Transport 17:24
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 17:23
Azerbaijan discloses six-month food production figures Business 17:23
Georgia installs solar power systems in highland villages Oil&Gas 17:22
Asaka Bank allocates funds to back agricultural processing company in Uzbekistan Business 17:18
Investment volume in Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector greatly increases Oil&Gas 17:18
Turkey's export of leather goods to Uzbekistan almost halves Turkey 17:17
Azerbaijan Airlines launches special flights to Berlin Economy 17:15
Bank Respublika receives second tranche of loan from EBRD Economy 17:15
Iran declares volume of wheat and rapeseed purchased in Fars Province Business 17:07
Number of flights at Iran's Bandar Abbas airport up Transport 17:05
USAID to contribute to raising Uzbekistan's private sector competitiveness Business 16:51
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy electric motor via tender Tenders 16:49
Noble’s acquisition to further reduce concentration of Chevron’s upstream portfolio around core anchor positions Oil&Gas 16:49
MP: Azerbaijan's youth ready to defend Motherland Society 16:46
Walmart Canada to spend C$3.5 billion on e-commerce push, store renovations Other News 16:36
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for pipes supply Tenders 16:34
Uzbekistan sees increase in production of gasoline, diesel fuel Oil&Gas 16:34
Another man in Georgia dies from COVID-19 Business 16:33
Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for supply chemicals, construction materials Tenders 16:33
Turkmengas opens tender for overhaul of gas turbine engines Tenders 16:32
Microsoft to offer 'Government Security Program' in Azerbaijan ICT 16:03
Exports of Iran's Gilan Province growing Business 16:01
Iran discloses volume of saffron exports Business 15:54
Merkel says there is hope EU stimulus deal possible on Monday Europe 15:53
France's Macron hopeful of a compromise on recovery plan Europe 15:52
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summons Charge d'Affaires a. i. of Serbia Politics 15:51
Georgia reveals volume of exported blueberries Business 15:43
Azerbaijan's airfreight operations drop fourfold Transport 15:36
National Iranian Oil Company focuses on EOR at Azadegan field Oil&Gas 15:35
UK airlines call for tax break to help boost demand Europe 15:34
Propylene production growth observed in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 15:26
Construction of section of modern highway to connect Georgia's Tbilisi, Batumi completed Construction 15:23
Creation of Mehran Special Economic zone in Iran stuck on paper Business 15:18
Britain's M&S plans to cut 950 jobs in restructuring Europe 15:18
Iran may close more businesses amid growing coronavirus-related death toll Business 15:14
Uzbekistan's Fergana refinery eyeing production of Euro-5 diesel Oil&Gas 15:13
IRU: Turkmenistan active participant in dev't of transport, transit corridors in region Transport 15:10
Status of oil, gas projects in Azerbaijan for 1H2020 Oil&Gas 15:06
Domestic Producer Price Index decreases in Georgia Business 15:03
Export Price Index decreases in Georgia Business 15:00
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish ports in 1H2020 disclosed Turkey 15:00
Iranian Minister talks about oil and petrochemical exports Oil&Gas 14:58
Iran Khodro reveals its manufacturing volume Business 14:56
UK PM Johnson: We're not there yet on COVID-19 vaccine Europe 14:53
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 14:45
Turkish cable manufacturer Koc Kablo opens its first factory in Georgia Business 14:42
Afghanistan exported first batch of dried fruit to China via Iran's Chabahar Port Transport 14:42
European Hydrogen Backbone cost can reach up to €64B Oil&Gas 14:41
Iran releases newly made IKCO Dena Plus vehicle without foreign help Business 14:40
Cinemas in China begin to reopen after six-month coronavirus closure Other News 14:35
Flights from Iran, Afghanistan to Turkey put on hold, again Transport 14:31
Iran`s Rouhani asks for accelerating the customs clearance of goods Business 14:21
Georgia sees decrease in monthly PPI for Industrial Products Business 14:20
Kazakhstan's SMEs wishing to use renewable energy to be financially backed up Oil&Gas 14:19
Georgian domestic exports down Business 14:18
Kazakhstan leading among importers of wild cherry from Uzbekistan Business 14:17
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency exchange rates for July 21 - 28 Finance 14:17
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover slumps Business 14:15
Iranian Oil Minister: Iran relies on potential of local companies Oil&Gas 14:14
All news