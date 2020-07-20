Georgia's foreign trade down 16 pct in H1

Georgia's foreign trade turnover stood at 5.05 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2020, down 16.3 percent year-on-year, the country's state statistics office said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Data showed that the total value of exports dropped 16 percent to 1.5 billion dollars in the first six months of this year.

During the period, Turkey, Russia and China constituted the three major foreign trade partners for Georgia, with 697.4 million dollars, 584.2 million dollars and 530.7 million dollars in turnover, respectively.