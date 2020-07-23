Hassan Rouhani: Cultivation, irrigation methods in Iran must be industrialized

TEHRAN, Iran, July. 23

Trend:

Cultivation patterns and irrigation methods in Iran should be transformed from traditional to industrial, said Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"For Iran which is located in an arid and semi-arid land, is very important to replace the traditional cultivation and irrigation methods with the industrial ones,” Rouhani said.

He pointed out that at the time when his government started work in 2015, the total volume of agricultural production was 97 million tons of products per year and today this figure has reached about 130 million tons, which is 32 percent increase in production.



Rouhani went on to say that a great deal of efforts has been put into stabilizing water efficiency and productivity index across Iran.

"A 32-percent increase in agricultural production does not mean allocating more arable land, but we mainly changed the way of cultivation and irrigation,” he said.

Rouhani said that the country`s water efficiency at the beginning of the first term of his presidency was 39 percent and today the water efficiency is 45 percent, which is a significant improvement.