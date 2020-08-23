Vintage Coordination Headquarters opened in Telavi

A Coordination Headquarters for 2020 vintage has been opened in Telavi, eastern Kakheti region, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Georgian government, the government will subsidize 2020 vintage to support winemaking and grapes cultivation under the difficult economic situation following COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Those companies will receive subsidizing that buy and process no less than 1000 tons of Rkatsiteli or Green grapes during the vintage in Kakheti region. The government will pay the producer 0,80 GEL per kilogram of grapes.

The wine-making company will receive 0, 30 GEL in return to the bought grapes. A hotline 1501 will be activated regarding all the details.