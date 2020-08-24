Iran boosts products export to Pakistan via Sistan and Baluchestan Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The products worth $131.4 million were exported to Pakistan through the customs and border markets of Sistan and Baluchestan Province (southeastern Iran) during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 20-June 20, 2020), said Davoud Shahraki chairman of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Trend reports referring to the organization.

Shahraki stressed that this figure shows an increase of 26 percent compared to the same period last Iranian year.

He added that in terms of value, Pakistan accounted for about 36 percent of the total exports via the border customs and border markets of Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

The chairman noted that the products worth $528 million were exported to Pakistan through the customs and border markets of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020). In addition, the products worth $162 million were imported from Pakistan in the last Iranian year.

"A total of $369.3 million worth of products were exported through the province's customs and border markets in three months," he said.

There are Mirjaveh, Jaleq, Kuhak, Pishin and Rimdan border markets operating on Iran's border with Pakistan.