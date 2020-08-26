Georgia makes new decision on foreign job seekers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Foreigners aiming to work in Georgia should earn at least $2,000 per month, Trend reports via Georgian media.

After the Georgian government’s approval, foreign job seekers will be officially eligible to fill out the electronic form.

The document was signed by the Economy Minister Natia Turnava and Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani.

While filling out the forms in the English language, foreigners should upload the following documents:

- A copy of passport;

- Personal information (name, surname, personal number, address);

- Contact details of the foreign employer;

- Information about the job position and income that should be at least $ 2,000 per month;

- Consent on mandatory 12-day quarantine as well as consent on undergoing a PCR test at their own expense;

- Mandatory health insurance, valid for at least six months;

The application is reviewed within 10 working days.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356