Around 740 tons of grapes processed during the 2020 grape harvest

As of August 30, up to 740 tons of grapes have been processed during the 2020 grape harvest (Rtveli) in Georgia, announced the National Wine Agency, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Agency, more than 100 wine companies have already been registered in the special grape harvest coordination centre which will be involved in the crop accommodation process in stages.

The Georgian government has decided to subsidise the 2020 grape harvest, especially grape varieties of Rkatsiteli and Kakhuri Mtsvane in order to support farmers sell their produce, noted the National Wine Agency.

The subsidy will be given to a wine company that will purchase and process at least 1000 tons of Rkatsiteli or Kakhetian Green.