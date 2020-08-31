Business development agency to support Miniboss Business School project in Azerbaijan
Latest
Inauguration of Sambek Heights, new military-historical museum complex of Great Patriotic War, held in Russia’s Rostov Region. Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels aired interview with President Ilham Aliyev in reportages on this occasion (PHOTO/VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev: More than 90% of soldiers in 416th Taganrog Division were originally from Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev: Special attention is being paid to Azerbaijani doctors in connection with the pandemic