Georgia to harvest huge high-quality nut crop in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia will harvest huge high-quality nut crop in 2020, said First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Giorgi Khanishvili, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

"Today nuts are one of the main export commodities of the country. The ministry of agriculture has developed a walnut production development strategy, which includes the fight against marble bugs and other pests. The program also provides for informing peasants and farmers about the proper care of nuts to increase the quality of the product," the deputy minister pointed out.

He noted that the current high-quality hazelnut crop is the result of the appropriate measures and coordinated work.

Khanishvili visited Samegrelo region, where he inspected plantations of hazelnut growers in Chkhorotsku (village Lesichine), Tsalenjikha (village Nakifu) and Zugdidi (Shamgona) municipalities, the ministry added.

In 2019, the ministry together with the Georgian Hazelnut Growers Association developed national Hazelnut Crop Survival Program.

Georgian Hazelnut Growers Association includes about 25,000 members-hazelnut growers. The state donated 2,500 special aggregates for chemical treatment to the association, which are used by farmers.

In addition, 150 agronomists provide farmers with the recommendations, regarding how to take care for hazelnut trees, which helps them to carry out seasonal agricultural work properly and timely.

