Georgia announces competition on general plan of Tskaltubo resort concept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.8

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia, together with the Tskaltubo Municipality, is starting to develop urban planning documentation for the development of the resort, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, one of the priority tasks of the municipality is to maintain the status of a resort and the development of the surrounding area to promote tourism.

The competition, which will be announced in two stages, will include the preparation of the Tskaltubo General Plan concept and draft General Plan project, as well as plan for the development of its central part.

Tskaltubo is located 15 kilometers from Kutaisi and is famous for its diverse baths, which treat about 60 different diseases.

