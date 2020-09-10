Kazakhstan's gold producer to reduce potential environmental impacts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Kazakhstan’s AK Altynalmas JSC company is taking measures to reduce potential environmental impacts, Altynalmas representative told Trend.

The official said that Altynalmas signed the International Cyanide Management Code.

"Joining the International Cyanide Management Code is a voluntary initiative of the company to improve health safety standards for our employees, local communities and reduce potential environmental impacts," the official said.

The official also added that in order to obtain a certificate of compliance with the Code, the company will have to pass an audit and thorough examination of all procedures and documentation related to the transportation, storage and use of cyanide in gold production within next three years.

"Thus, the code measures implementation will affect all processes related to gold production," the official said.

The company official also noted that company’s certification for compliance with the principles and standards of the International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI) will allow the company to stand on a par with global gold producers and cooperate with international financial institutions.

The International Cyanide Management Institute (ICMI) has been founded to administer the fulfillment of the Code provisions, promote its principles, evaluate the use of the Code, and to certify Companies signed given document.

AK Altynalmas JSC is a company of a full geological, mining and gold processing cycle.

The core business of the company includes: mining and processing of gold ore; exploration; design, construction and installation; financing of research, design and survey work, construction and upgrade of facilities for exploration, mining and processing of precious metals.

