China's seven-month import of electrical goods from Turkey down

Exports of electrical goods from Turkey to China dipped by 3.54 percent in the first seven months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, making up slightly over $58.9 million, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend on August 25.

In July 2020, Turkey’s export of electrical goods to China spiked by 47.05 percent compared to July 2019 and made up more than $10.2 million.

The export of electrical goods from Turkey to international markets declined by 9.8 percent from January through July 2020, compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to nearly $5.7 billion. Turkey’s export of electrical products amounted to 6.3 percent of the country's total export over this period.

Turkey exported the electrical goods worth $988 million to foreign markets in July 2020, which is 4.3 percent more compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of electrical products in July 2020 made up 6.6 percent of the country's total export.

Over the past 12 months (from July 2019 through July 2020), Turkey exported the electrical goods in the amount of over $10.6 billion abroad.

