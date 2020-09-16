PM: Georgia and WTO connected by many years of successful cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and the World Tourism Organization (WTO) are connected by many years of successful cooperation, which is becoming more and more fruitful, said Georgian Prime Minister, Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark during the opening of the 112th session of the executive council of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

“Welcome to Georgia. I am glad that Georgia has become the venue of the most outstanding, representative meeting of the tourism sector, and I would like to proudly note that it is a great honor for us to host you," he said.

As Gakharia noted, Georgia and the World Tourism Organization are linked by long-term successful cooperation, which is becoming more and more fruitful.

"It is very important for us that this meeting is being held for the first time outside Spain, and specifically Georgia. The Secretary-General of the Organization, Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, together with the member states of the Executive Council, made a great contribution to this decision, for which I would like to personally thank him. Such a representative presence of delegations is especially appreciated due to the restrictions on movement around the world,” Gakharia said.

Georgia hosts the 112th session of the executive council of the World Tourism Organization on September 15-17, in Tbilisi.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356