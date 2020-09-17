WB: Increasing quality of education to help Georgia to catch up with the regional average

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

The overall human capital index score of Georgia is 0.57, Trend reports via the latest update of the World Bank’s Human Capital Index (HCI), which measures pre-pandemic human capital outcomes around the world.

The human capital index score of Georgia for 2020 is higher than the average for upper-middle-income countries worldwide and above its 2010 value of 0.54, but it is lower than the average for the Europe and Central Asia region.

Increasing the quality of education reflected in international test scores will help Georgia to catch up with the regional average, says the World Bank.

"We have an existing project to improve educational outcomes in Georgia, and we are currently engaging with the government to improve long-term health and social protection outcomes as well, providing a strong foundation to deliver tangible improvements over the coming years", said World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Sebastian Molineus.

In Georgia, the World Bank supports two projects that are critical for human capital development:

The Innovation, Inclusion and Quality project - aimed at increasing access to preschool education, higher quality education, and improved learning environments

The Log-in Georgia project, which sets out to bring fast and an affordable broadband internet connection to nearly 500,000 people living in rural and hard-to-reach areas, making available such services as e-learning and telemedicine, both of which have proven to be invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

