Measures to improve investment climate mulled over in Azerbaijan

An online meeting was held in Azerbaijan to discuss an increase in the efficiency of business associations, strengthening of coordination, and improvement of the legislative framework, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani National Confederation of Entrepreneurs on Sept. 21.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy, Niyazi Safarov, and President of the Confederation, Mammad Musayev.

According to the confederation, at the event, Safarov emphasized the work on sustainable bettering of the business environment, improvement of the legislative framework in this sphere, making of high-quality, competitive products through using modern technologies, as well as measures of systematic state support for entrepreneurship.

The deputy chairman pointed out the importance of developing public-private partnerships and expanding cooperation with the confederation in this area.

Speaking about opportunities created by the state for the development of business, Musayev, in turn, noted the role of entrepreneurship in the economic development of Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the country's President Ilham Aliyev invited Azerbaijani businessmen living abroad to invest in the country, and noted that foreign representatives of the confederation are operating in 18 countries, through which measures will be taken to stimulate the investments.

At the end of the meeting, participants who spoke at the event expressed their proposals for strengthening the activities of industry associations.

