Russian bank to open representative office in Uzbekistan

The Supervisory Board of the Russian Gazprombank decided to open a representative office in Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to Gazprombank.

According to the bank's official statement, there was a quorum on opening a representative office of Gazprombank JSC in Uzbekistan on the agenda, and the decision on the item was supported unanimously.

Gazprombank is one of the largest multi-faceted financial institutions in Russia, providing a wide range of banking, financial, investment products, and services to corporate and private customers, financial institutions, institutional and private investors. The bank is one of the three largest banks in Russia by all major indicators and ranks third in the list of banks in Central and Eastern Europe in terms of equity.

The bank provides services to key sectors of the Russian economy – gas, oil, nuclear, chemical and petrochemical, ferrous and nonferrous metallurgy, electric power industry, engineering and metalworking, transport, construction, communications, agriculture, trade, and other industries.

As of August 1, the bank ranked third in the banking system of Russia with assets of 7,497 trillion rubles ($97.9 million).

Earlier it was reported that Russia and Uzbekistan are discussing projects worth $7.2 billion, among which there is also Gazprombank.

