Iran declares trade turnover with EU member states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.9

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran's trade turnover with EU member states amounted to 2.65 billion euros in the first seven months of this year, Trend reports citing Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA).

According to the report, this a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

"About 376 million euro worth of goods have been exported in January. This is an increase of 17.4 percent compared to the same month last year," the report noted.

According to the report, while in July, $411 million worth of goods has been exported. This is a decrease of 19.6 percent compared to the same month last Iranian year.

The table shows figures in euros:

Year January February March April May June July 7 months 2019 320 million 401 million 447 million 343 million 443 million 446 million 511 million 2.91 billion 2020 375 million 409 million 369 million 312 million 359 million 411 million 411 million 2.64 billion Percentage change 17.4 1.9 -17.4 -8.9 -18.9 -7.8 -19.6 -9.1

According to the report, Germany accounted for 41 percent of Iran's trade turnover with EU member states over 7 months and this is an increase of 15 percent compared to the same period last year.

As well as, Italy accounted for 15 percent of Iran's trade turnover with EU member states within the reporting period and this is a decrease of 29 percent compared to the same period last year, the report added.

"In addition, Netherlands amounted 11 percent of Iran's trade turnover with EU member states in seven months and this is an increase of 2 percent compared to the same period last year," the report said.

According to the report, Spain accounted for 6 percent of Iran's trade turnover with EU member states during the same period and there was no increase or decrease compared to the same period last year.

About 6 percent of Iran's trade turnover with EU member states was with France in seven months and this is a decrease of 37 percent compared to the same period last year, the report noted.

According to the report, 21 percent of Iran's trade turnover with EU member states was with other countries during this period and this is a decrease of 23 percent compared to the same period last year.