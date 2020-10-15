Georgia increases import of tea from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia imported from Azerbaijan 489.5 tons of tea worth $3 million from January through August this year, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Compared to the same period last year, Georgia increased the supply of tea from Azerbaijan by 6.4 tons.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan also imported tea from Georgia. The import volume amounted to 167.5 tons and cost $1.2 million.

Georgia exported products to Azerbaijan in the amount of $84.2 million from January through August this year. In January-August of this year, Georgia imported products worth $309.5 million from Azerbaijan.

In January-August of this year, the volume of trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan amounted to $594 million. Compared to last year, the volume of trade turnover between Georgia and Azerbaijan decreased by 13 percent.

The share of Azerbaijan in the total trade turnover of Georgia amounted to 8.5 percent. This means the fourth place among the trading partners of the neighboring country after Turkey, Russia, and China.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356