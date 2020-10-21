Association of Restaurants demands meeting with PM

Members of Association of Restaurants and representatives of the restaurants’ sphere demand a meeting with Prime Minister to ask for resolution of problems that hit the sector due to the restrictions imposed amid COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Shota Burjanadze, Founder of Restaurants Association, the sector has already had certain communication with PM though the date of the meeting needs to be finalized.

“Under the current circumstance, tax pressure should be lifted and interference in relation with banks is important. We want to talks about problems,” Burjanadze said.

Founder of Restaurants Association also underlined that closure of restaurants at 22:00 worsened the situation since this adds material damage and leaves many people unemployed.