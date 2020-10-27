Iran`s return to FATF blacklist restricts its exports

Business 27 October 2020 08:57 (UTC+04:00)
Iran`s return to FATF blacklist restricts its exports
Turkish embassy in Georgia talks joint energy projects of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Turkish embassy in Georgia talks joint energy projects of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Georgia reveals results of 18 foreign exchange auctions conducted by National Bank
Georgia reveals results of 18 foreign exchange auctions conducted by National Bank
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export
Latest
“Jewish Journal” publishes an article on Armenian protest in Los Angeles equating Israel to Nazi Germany Politics 09:43
Armenia didn't respond to Azerbaijan's requests for release of war prisoners - Commission Politics 09:39
Iranian government eyes to attract investors for Markan coast development Business 09:34
Iran to submit budget plan for new year Business 09:28
Armenia confirms liberation of Gubadli city by Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:22
Iran`s return to FATF blacklist restricts its exports Business 08:57
Destroyed military equipment of Armenian Armed Forces - LIST Politics 08:32
Chief of staff of Armenian Army motorized rifle division killed Politics 08:29
Latest situation at front line on Oct. 27 Politics 08:27
Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 07:22
Brazil's COVID-19 cases surpass 5.4 mln Other News 06:21
U.S. Senate confirms Trump's Supreme Court pick Barrett in nearly party-line vote US 05:17
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits central Iran, no casualties Iran 04:13
Czech Republic to introduce night curfew from Wednesday Europe 03:02
61 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:46
Germany reports 8,685 new COVID-19 cases Europe 00:50
Footage from liberated from occupation Gubadli city (VIDEO) Politics 26 October 23:58
Footage from liberated from occupation Khanligr village of Gubadli region (VIDEO) Politics 26 October 23:00
Armenia does not want to take bodies of its deceased soldiers as it fears anger of people - Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Politics 26 October 21:49
Kazakh PM meets with Turkish Defense Minister Kazakhstan 26 October 20:44
Footage from liberated from occupation Padar village of Gubadli region (VIDEO) Politics 26 October 20:27
Azerbaijan neutralizes one of 3 missiles shot by Armenian troops at Azerbaijan's Tartar Politics 26 October 20:01
Azerbaijan's Bank Association denies lies spread by Armenian side Society 26 October 19:59
Effective co-op in field of border security established between Azerbaijan, Iran Politics 26 October 19:39
Armenian Armed Forces shell Azerbaijan’s Tartar by using 'Smerch' missiles Politics 26 October 19:29
Armenia indiscriminately targets civilians - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 26 October 19:23
Azerbaijanis hold rally in California, condemning Armenian terror (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 19:12
Azerbaijani compatriots living in Minnesota hold protest rally (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 19:01
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan's Tartar city, villages Politics 26 October 18:56
Armenian armed forces shelling Tartar city with artillery, missiles in gross breach of humanitarian ceasefire Politics 26 October 18:54
Iran's powder detergent production grows Business 26 October 18:51
Azerbaijanis in Denmark hold protest rally against Armenian terror (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 18:37
Turkish embassy in Georgia talks joint energy projects of Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey Business 26 October 18:34
Protest rally against Armenian attack on Ganja held in Bielefeld, Germany (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 18:31
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 27 Oil&Gas 26 October 18:15
Armenian Armed Forces’ quadrocopter destroyed by Azerbaijani troops Politics 26 October 18:06
Al Jazeera posts article covering aftermath of Armenian missile attack on Ganja Politics 26 October 18:04
Baku's secondary housing prices show monthly decline Business 26 October 18:02
Investments in Iran's capital market increase Business 26 October 18:00
Uzbek Reconstruction and Development Fund to support creation of Export Support Fund Finance 26 October 17:59
Turkey's export of defense products to Morocco plunges Turkey 26 October 17:52
Nagorno-Karabakh region to be liberated sooner or later: press secretary of Turkish president Politics 26 October 17:52
USD falls against Uzbek soum for the first time in three months Finance 26 October 17:47
Work connected with laying of gas pipelines on freed Azerbaijani territories kicked off (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 26 October 17:44
Volume of maritime cargo shipment via Turkey from Spain disclosed Turkey 26 October 17:43
Turkmenistan significantly increases import of wheat flour from EAEU countries Business 26 October 17:43
Azerbaijani railway operator admitted to consortium of Trans-Caspian Transport Route Transport 26 October 17:42
Georgia reveals results of 18 foreign exchange auctions conducted by National Bank Finance 26 October 17:40
Iran Khodro reveals amount of funds saved thanks to domestic manufacturing Finance 26 October 17:35
Export of Turkish-made defense products to China slumps Turkey 26 October 17:32
Armenian Armed Forces fire at school in Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 26 October 17:25
Assistant to Azerbaijani president comments on photo of Armenia's defense minister together with Armenian soldiers Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 17:23
Macron's anti-Islamic statements point to extreme misunderstanding of religion - Arab analyst Arab World 26 October 17:22
Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya tops list of regions implementing foreign investments Finance 26 October 17:19
Heritage Foundation's Foreign Policy Studies Center Director comments on photo showing Russian field camp set up near Armenian Tegh Politics 26 October 17:16
Georgia sees increase in hazelnuts export Business 26 October 17:15
Georgia reveals volume of exported apples Business 26 October 17:15
U.S. regrets EU move on tariffs, seeks deal on Boeing-Airbus row US 26 October 17:11
Russia seeking to be stabilizer in South Caucasus, says Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 17:10
Uzbekistan discusses strengthening multilateral co-op with China and S. Korea Business 26 October 17:09
President Aliyev congratulates commanders of joint military corps who distinguished themselves in liberation of Gubadli city, villages of Gubadli district from occupiers Politics 26 October 17:09
Review of statistics of people registered within state program 'Remotely from Georgia' Business 26 October 17:08
Volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan, Russia’s Perm Krai revealed Business 26 October 17:08
Azerbaijani army does not fire at civilians - Defense Ministry Politics 26 October 17:08
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian Rai 1 TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 26 October 17:07
Iran launches new water treatment facility in Tehran Business 26 October 17:07
Iran studies Famotidine as Coronavirus treatment Society 26 October 17:06
Industrial production in Karabakh to increase in post-conflict period - CAERC head Economy 26 October 17:02
Turkish president urges to boycott French goods Turkey 26 October 16:48
Work on power supply to strategic facilities in freed Azerbaijani territories underway (PHOTO) Economy 26 October 16:47
Bank of Georgia suffers loss Finance 26 October 16:47
S&P Global Ratings expects Azerbaijan's export to grow in next years Finance 26 October 16:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falling Finance 26 October 16:46
Wildfire breaks out in Azerbaijan's Dashkasan district from Armenian attacks (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 16:41
SOCAR considering new investments in Turkey Oil&Gas 26 October 16:38
Romania's import of Azerbaijani products for 9M2020 revealed Business 26 October 16:38
Armenian Armed Forces fire at Azerbaijan’s Tartar district Politics 26 October 16:38
Price of most Georgian companies’ shares up on London Stock Exchange Finance 26 October 16:38
UK armed forces take control of ship in English Channel, seven people detained Europe 26 October 16:31
Mobile phones and smartphones import down in Georgia ICT 26 October 16:30
Azerbaijan confirms 131 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 26 October 16:25
Iran enlarges petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 26 October 16:20
Azerbaijan hikes export to Belarus in 9M2020 Business 26 October 16:19
S&P says Azerbaijani manat to maintain position against USD Finance 26 October 16:16
German government raises 2020 GDP forecast to -5.5% Europe 26 October 16:08
Turkmenistan ready to support contracts with companies of Russia’s Perm Krai Business 26 October 15:59
Recruiting children by Armenia against Azerbaijan is war crime, says Lebanese lawyer Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 15:58
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan restoring historical justice on battlefield Politics 26 October 15:55
Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi district again under fire of Armenian Armed Forces Politics 26 October 15:46
It is not worth using peacekeeping efforts of third states in settlement of Karabakh conflict - Georgian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 15:46
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 26 October 15:46
Uzbekneftegaz accelerates commissioning of technological devices due to autumn-winter period Oil&Gas 26 October 15:43
EU's Barnier heads for London for Brexit deal talks Europe 26 October 15:39
Corn oil produced by Georgian Plant Oil Company Qarva to enter supermarkets Business 26 October 15:38
President Ilham Aliyev talks proving to world that Karabakh is Azerbaijan's historical land Politics 26 October 15:34
Turkey discloses 9M2020 data on cargo movement via its ports from UK Turkey 26 October 15:28
Armenia's leadership, criminal junta regime have no moral, ethical framework - Azerbaijani top official Politics 26 October 15:19
Iran ready to fire at Armenian Armed Forces if they approach its border with Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 October 15:19
Iran`s Quchan grapes exports revealed Business 26 October 15:17
Turkmen private sector provides half of industrial production in Balkan region Business 26 October 15:17
All news