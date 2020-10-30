Azerbaijan's State Service to hold auction for five vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan will hold the next auction on November 24, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, 5 vehicles will be put up for auction.

In addition to electronic orders for state property of their choice, those who wish to have the opportunity to participate in auctions online. Those who are interested in the process can watch auctions on the day of the auction using electronic resources in an unregistered form.

All comers can participate in the auctions, the report says. In addition, people interested in the process can observe the auction process both in the area of providing property services of the State Service on Property Issues and using electronic resources. For people who want to participate in the auction on the official website of the Service (emlak.gov.az) or on the portal privatization.az after registration, a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the property must be paid, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, by selecting on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az) section "Electronic auction", the participant can join the auction.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva