Equipment for processing unusable silkworm cocoon to be supplied to Azerbaijan

The equipment for processing the unusable silkworm cocoon obtained as a result of production will be supplied to Azerbaijan soon, Ilham Bayramov, Director of the Production and Operations Department of the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation Ilham Bayramov told Trend.

"Presently, a strategy for the development of silkworm breeding, modernization of processing equipment of Azeripek LLC, increasing efficiency and production of new products corresponding to the market demand are being developed in Azerbaijan," Bayramov added.

"We are cooperating with the Uzbek and Turkish companies in the field of the development of silkworm breeding," the director of the department added. "Following the memorandum signed with the Uzbek Association of Silkworm Breeders and Silk Fabrics Production, specific goals for the current year have been set. However, there are still restrictions in the field of organizing mutual visits and intensification of the activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We hope that the opportunities will be created to attract new partners and develop the cooperation in this sphere within the project of developing this strategy," Bayramov stressed.

"Azeripek LLC carries out the activity in the field of improving the processing and production of silk within the measures taken to further develop silkworm breeding in Azerbaijan, under the memorandum signed between the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation OJSC and Uzbekipaksanoat Association," director of the department added.

"This cooperation will improve the quality of products, production and sale of the corresponding types of goods," the director of the department said. "An increase in the production of raw silk, as well as the production of various silk products that meet the needs of the market, are our main goals. The steps are being taken in this sphere in stages."

"So, first of all, it is planned to increase the processing capacity of the existing equipment, introduce a two-shift operation, as well as purchase new and more modern equipment," Bayramov said.

Azeripek LLC buys a kilogram of the raw cocoon from silkworm breeders at four manats ($2.3), while the state pays them subsidies in the amount of five manats ($2.9) per kilogram.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 10)

