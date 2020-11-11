Iran eyes increase capacity of metropolitan public transport through Chinese investments

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 11

Trend:



Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri emphasized the need to increase the capacity of metropolitan public transport, Trend reports via IRNA.

Jahangiri made the remarks during a session of the Assembly of Mayors of Iran's metropolises.

He went on to say that the mayors of metropolises, should serve the people in the difficult conditions of sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak.



Regarding the agenda of the meeting to remove barriers in providing resources for the development of public transport in metropolitan areas, he said that amid coronavirus outbreak, the main reason for many decisions of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, such as closing some businesses, is helping to reduce population density in public areas.



Jahangiri noted the need to use the power and capacity of domestic companies in the production and reconstruction of public transportation, and the use of China's provided funds of $2 billion.

He also called on the Ministries of Interior and Industry, and the Program and Budget Organization to expedite the process of renovation of more than 7,000 buses.



According to IRNA, in this meeting, the mayors of Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, Shiraz and Qom cities separately raised their most important issues.