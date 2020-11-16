Azerbaijan to partake in 'CIS: Restart' export forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

By the initiative of the Primorsky Krai Entrepreneurship Support Center, an online export forum 'CIS: Restart' will be held on December 16, Trend reports citing the Russian Trade Representative Office in Azerbaijan.

According to the representative office, the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are of interest to coastal exporters and may serve as an additional opportunity to increase export deliveries - in past years, and in 2020, including the share of the CIS in the geography of Primorsky exports does not exceed 1 percent.

“The preparations for the forum were discussed on November 13 by Ruslan Mirsayapov, Trade Representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, and Evgeny Nikiforov, General Director of the Primorsky Krai Entrepreneurship Support Center, with colleagues. Within the forum, it is planned to include from the studio of the Russian Trade Mission in Baku with a presentation on the needs of the Azerbaijani market, requirements for products imported into Azerbaijan, promising international events in Azerbaijan in 2021,” the office said.

Entrepreneurs in Primorsky krai have a positive experience of export deliveries to Kazakhstan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

The activity of the trade mission is aimed at developing economic ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, promoting Russian export projects, and attracting investments and advanced technologies to Russia.

The mission of the trade mission in Azerbaijan is to create an effective mechanism for promoting Russia's economic interests in global markets.

