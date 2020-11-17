EV makers wants to tap into Georgian market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.17

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In total 2,422 electric vehicles (EVs) are registered in Georgia against 4 four years ago, said Avtandil Shavishvili, Director of E-SPACE, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The number of charging stations for electric vehicles increased to 150.

According to Shavishvili, after the start of the pandemic, a drop in demand for electric vehicles was expected both globally and in Georgia, but expectations were not justified - the industry continues to grow.

“Georgia ranks first in the region In terms of the number of EVs and infrastructure development. Many EV makers want to tap into the local market, and we expect they will be more active in 2021. But apart from the activity of the business, the industry needs government support, in particular, the introduction of duty-free import of lithium batteries,” Shavishvili notes.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935