Land plots to be allocated to Turkmen private producers

Business 21 November 2020 22:08 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
UK records another 19,875 coronavirus cases with 341 deaths Europe 22:39
Britain and Canada sign post-Brexit rollover trade deal Europe 22:03
Positions of Moscow and Baku on restoring peace in Karabakh coincide - Lavrov Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:30
Uzbekistan cuts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 21:26
Iranian FM's visit to Azerbaijan postponed Politics 21:25
Russian and Turkish efforts have stopped military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh - Erdogan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:24
Not everyone immediately perceived 9 November statement correctly, attempted to interpret it through prism of geopolitical games - Russian FM Politics 21:16
President Aliyev notes important role played by President of Turkey in strengthening security measures in region Politics 21:10
Other members of Minsk Group also expressed their positive attitude towards text of statement, albeit with slight delay - President Aliyev Politics 21:09
Non-performing loans of Georgian banks up Finance 21:00
Promising new situation has emerged in the region - President of Azerbaijan Politics 20:51
Azerbaijan growing methanol production Business 20:50
Peacekeeping forces have already taken up positions that were determined - Russian Minister of Defense Politics 20:46
Russia and Turkey will participate in measures to observe ceasefire and to exercise control over it - President Aliyev Politics 20:39
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 22 Oil&Gas 20:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 20:29
President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (PHOTO) Politics 20:26
There have been no serious violations of ceasefire since signing of statement - President of Azerbaijan Politics 20:24
Armenia has extensively used foreign mercenaries - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 20:22
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 20:08
Al Jazeera English prepares video coverage from Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:58
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey increases Business 19:20
COVID-19 cases in Ukraine top 610,000 Other News 19:18
During hostilities, Armenian side flagrantly violated all norms of warfare - President Aliyev Politics 18:58
Provisions of statement being implemented successfully - President Aliyev Politics 18:56
One killed, 33 injured in gas explosion at cafe in Kazakh capital Kazakhstan 18:03
Azerbaijan boosts milk production Business 18:01
Geostat reveals volume of semi-finished products of iron or non-alloy steel exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 17:58
President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Russian defense minister (PHOTO) Politics 17:57
Exports of knitwear from Georgia to Turkey down Business 17:56
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries extends tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 17:56
Iran declares number of people to be employed in Fars Province Finance 17:55
Demand for Turkish cement on Georgian construction market up Turkey 17:55
Azerbaijan issues photos from liberated Aghdam city Politics 17:44
Turkmen sterile dressings company reveals production data Business 17:24
Azerbaijan confirms 1,374 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:34
Uzbekistan’s foreign exchange significantly increases due to mung bean export Uzbekistan 16:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 15:40
Georgia reduces import of medical products from Turkey Business 15:14
Uzbekistan may become one of few countries to show economic growth in 2020 Finance 15:00
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 15:00
Social Development Fund of IDP of the Republic of Azerbaijan announces tender Tenders 14:59
Georgia slightly increases steel imports from Turkey Turkey 14:58
More than 60 prisoners escape Lebanese jail, say security sources Arab World 14:58
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 21 Society 14:49
Georgia increases import of vehicles from Turkey Business 14:48
Expert explains benefits of Azerbaijan restoring liberated Aghdam district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:38
Gas extraction from Iran's South Pars gas field’s platform begins Oil&Gas 14:29
Georgia reports 3,824 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 14:16
Georgia increases export of fats, oils and their fractions of fish or marine mammals to Turkey Business 14:14
Second round of parliamentary elections ongoing in Georgia Georgia 14:09
Russia intends to prevent further bloodshed in Karabakh - Russian defense minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:05
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemicals Tenders 14:03
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrives in Baku Politics 14:03
Creative elite completely ignores destroyed Karabakh mosques - Russia's Spiritual Administration of Muslims Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:01
Uzbekistan, US agree to launch new format of co-op Business 13:47
Azerbaijan unveils resuts of ecological monitorings in liberated Gubadly district Society 13:35
ADB contributing to startup ecosystem dev't in Azerbaijan Finance 13:04
Iran declares number of enterprises to be established in Semnan Province Finance 13:02
China slows down imports of leather goods from Turkey Turkey 13:02
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported from Georgia to Turkey Business 13:00
USAID makes proposals to achieve new level of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2021 Business 12:57
UNESCO Director General proposes sending mission to Nagorno Karabakh Society 12:52
Prices on Azerbaijani oil up Finance 12:20
Rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, at least three killed Other News 12:18
Iranian currency rates for November 21 Finance 12:04
Azerbaijani, UK officials discuss co-op on renewable energy Oil&Gas 12:02
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Construction opens tender for equipment dismantling Tenders 11:54
Turkish Armed Forces to be sent to Karabakh soon - Turkish defense minister Politics 11:39
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 21 Uzbekistan 11:19
Azerbaijan to limit sale of polyethylene bags, disposable tableware Society 11:19
Iran's customs offices follow up on two weeks of COVID-19 lockdown Society 11:03
No building in normal condition left by Armenians in Aghdam (PHOTOS) Politics 11:03
Delta, WestJet scrap planned joint venture after U.S. demands US 10:56
US funding purchase of weapons for Georgian Defense Forces Finance 10:39
France's pro-Armenian position means support for aggressive policy - Turkish FM Politics 10:36
Liberation of Aghdam district - huge political victory of Azerbaijan, says Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:30
Demand for Turkish cement in Iran declines Turkey 10:30
Georgia reveals volume of exported fish Business 10:29
Members of Turkmen Union of Industries considering obtaining Fitch rating Finance 10:02
France highlights liberation of Azerbaijan's Aghdam from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Politics 09:42
Investment in Iran's freeways to reduce gasoline consumption Oil&Gas 09:34
Azerbaijani FM talks preservation of historical monuments in Karabakh with French FM Politics 09:22
Iran, Portugal confer on visa issues under pandemic Iran 08:38
US President Donald Trump to take part in virtual G20 summit US 07:42
Kazakhstan sees positive trend in transparency of ecological information Oil&Gas 07:01
UMEX open to expand direct co-op with Turkmenistan Transport 05:01
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 620,000 in past day World 04:07
UN chief urges G20 leaders to act, cooperate before they meet online World 03:08
Buildings collapse kills 4 as intense rainfall hits Egypt Arab World 02:00
74 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 01:13
Iran, Oman eyeing cultural cooperation Iran 00:05
Euronews films report about Filuzuli region of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation (VIDEO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20 November 23:59
World Bank ready to continue fruitful cooperation with Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 20 November 23:45
Details on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan agreement on energy supply revealed Oil&Gas 20 November 23:35
UK records another 20,252 coronavirus cases with 511 deaths Europe 20 November 22:32
New COVID-19 rules in place for N Kazakhstan rgn Kazakhstan 20 November 21:34
Turkey expands scope of human trials for vaccine from China Turkey 20 November 21:27
Restrictions imposed on movement from 22:00 will not be valid on November 21-22 Georgia 20 November 21:17
