Industrialization projects underway in Kazakh Kyzylorda region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.23

Trend:

Twenty-six industrial projects totally worth over 554 billion tenge ($1.29 billion) are underway in Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region, Akim (Governor) of the region Gulshara Abdykalikova said at a briefing of the Central Communications Service, Trend reports referring to Kazinform.

"Within the third five-year industrialization plan, we are working on the implementation of 26 projects worth over 554 billion tenge, which will allow opening about 7,000 job opportunities,” Abdykalikova noted. “One project has already been completed, which is commissioning of a plant for deep processing of commercial fish in the Aral district. Another plant of this type, as well as a mining-processing plant for the enrichment of quartz sands, are planned to be put into operation in the same district.”

“Next year we’ll complete the implementation of 7 projects totaling 52 billion tenge ($120 million), including a glass plant, owing to which 670 new job opportunities will be opened," she also pointed out.

According to the region’s governor, work on the issue of creating related industries around large factories has been already started. So, it’s planned to create at least 8 productions around the glass factory. Preparation of 3 projects - for the production of fiberglass, mirrors, glassware, and containers - has already begun, too.

In March 2021, it’s envisioned to launch construction of a soda ash plant worth 93.5 billion tenge ($220 million), which will employ 669 people, and the related industries will also be created around it, she added.

(1 USD = 427.86 tenge on Nov.23)