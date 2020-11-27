Georgia to subsidize wheat flour price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Bread price will not hike in Georgia, said Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Agriculture, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark after the meeting of the Coordination Council.

According to Davitashvili, people are facing certain difficulties, and Georgia is facing economic problems due to COVID-19, same as the rest of the world.

Davitashvili said the government held meetings with producers and decided to subsidize wheat flour price.

“The program will be in force during 4 months till March 31. We will see how the situation goes after that on the international market. Depending on global prices, we will make decisions afterwards,” Davitashvili said.

"We hold regular meetings at the Ministry and work to make bread supply, as well as price stable for the population. Uninterrupted supply of bread to the population is vital. This is an issue that we should all take care of together, " Davitashvili said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the participants of the meeting declare that maintaining market stability is very important for them.

