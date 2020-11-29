Projects within Industrialization Map framework being implemented in Kazakhstan's Akmola

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.29

Trend:

Some 38 projects are being implemented with a total cost of 276 billion tenge ($651 billion) with the creation of 3,700 jobs in the Akmola region in Kazakhstan within the framework of the Industrialization Map, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform international news agency.

Of these, 14 will be completed this year. Thanks to these projects, over 740 Akmola residents will be employed for permanent work.

The key direction for the region is agricultural engineering, where the task is to cover the need for agricultural machinery of Kazakh agrarians.

Akmola region's governor Ermek Marzhikpayev said that an important project in this area has been implemented by KazRost Engineering, which has expanded the production of agricultural machinery to 800 units per year. Since the beginning of the year, the enterprise has assembled 440 units of grain harvesters of the Vector and Acros brands (the partner is the Rostselmash Russian plant, with which a long-term agreement was signed for a period of 10 years).

The construction industry is also developing in the region. The large ENKI plant, well-known outside of Kazakhstan, showed positive dynamics and continues to increase production volumes. This year the company has increased its production of bricks from 60 to 90 million pieces per year. In addition, four more projects with a total capacity of 60 million units are being implemented. All these projects will allow covering the region's demand for building bricks within two years.