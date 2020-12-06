Georgia reduces imports of construction materials from Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported 250,300 tons of cement to Georgia for $12.4 million from January through September this year, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

According to the report, this is 21.6 percent less than in the same period last year.

During the reporting period, Georgia also imported from Azerbaijan 20,400 tons of iron or unalloyed steel bars worth $9 million. This is 21.5 percent less than a year earlier.

Over the past year, the volume of imports of gypsum, anhydrite, and gypsum imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan decreased by 2.5 percent to 83,100 tons.

From January through September of this year, Georgia's trade with Azerbaijan amounted to $670 million.

Azerbaijan with a share of 8.3 percent took 4th place among the trade partners of Georgia after Turkey, Russia, and China.

Compared to the same period last year, the volume of trade between Georgia and Azerbaijan decreased by 11 percent.

In January-September of this year, Georgia purchased products from Azerbaijan for a total of $342.1 million. Compared to last year, imports from Azerbaijan decreased by 14.3 percent.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan, with a share of 6 percent, became Georgia's fifth main import partner after Turkey, Russia, China, and the United States.

