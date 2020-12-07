Turkmenistan signs document approving development program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has approved a development program in a number of areas, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

A corresponding decree, approving development programs, was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The following programs were approved: The program for the development of the intellectual property system of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025 and the action plan for its implementation; the program for the development of energy diplomacy of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025; the national action plan for gender equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025; the national action plan for 2021-2024 for the implementation of the strategy of Turkmenistan to prevent violent extremism and counter-terrorism for 2020-2024; the national strategy for the development of renewable energy in Turkmenistan until 2030.

In accordance with the decree, ministries and industry departments are required to ensure the implementation of the measures provided for in the above documents.

The resolution approving development programs was signed in order to increase cooperation between Turkmenistan and international organizations.

Earlier, Turkmenistan approved a program for the development of foreign economic activity for 2020-2025.

---

