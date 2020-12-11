South Korea to invest in creation of medical cluster in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent

Business 11 December 2020 16:15 (UTC+04:00)
South Korea to invest in creation of medical cluster in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent
Azerbaijan confirms 4,381 new COVID-19 cases, 3,658 recoveries Society 17:43
Third part of Azerbaijan's GDP accounts for industry Business 17:42
Azerbaijan boosts imports of Turkish-made chemicals Turkey 17:33
China delivers first batch of modern locomotives to Uzbekistan Transport 17:32
Number of internet users in Uzbekistan slightly increases ICT 17:22
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for certification Tenders 17:20
Kazakhstan decreases crude petroleum oil exports to Austria amid COVID-19 pandemic Oil&Gas 17:17
Kazakhstan reports increase in production of petrol, electricity Oil&Gas 17:17
Heydar Aliyev International Airport opens tender to purchase escalator spare parts Tenders 17:08
Caspian Sea Oil Fleet's floating crane repaired and put into operation Transport 17:05
EAEU exports various types of fabrics to Turkmenistan Business 17:01
Cotton picking in Azerbaijan nearing completion - Agriculture Ministry Business 16:50
Kazakhstan's president outlines priorities of country's chairmanship in EAEU in 2021 Kazakhstan 16:50
Uzbekistan receives observer status in EAEU Uzbekistan 16:47
Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna to increase net assets Business 16:43
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Aghdam's Boyahmadli village (VIDEO) Politics 16:42
EBRD provides another loan for Turkmenistan’s agricultural sector Finance 16:40
Construction work of new road junction in entrance-exit of Baku nearing completion (PHOTO/VIDEO) Transport 16:27
Azerbaijan ups foreign trade turnover of flour pastry products Business 16:23
South Korea to invest in creation of medical cluster in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Business 16:15
Georgia reveals real estate share in FDI Business 16:06
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to hold deposit auction on Bloomberg platform Finance 15:58
Azerbaijan to abolish martial law following presidential decree Politics 15:52
Iran to increase guaranteed purchase price for wheat Business 15:50
Iran's oil sale predictions to change - Head of Iranian Parliament's Economic Commission Oil&Gas 15:49
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy corrugated hoses via tender Tenders 15:41
Azerbaijan unveils 11M2020 volume of fixed capital investments Finance 15:36
Two wells commissioned in Kazakhstan's Eastern Urikhtau oil and gas field Oil&Gas 15:34
Azerbaijan reveals GDP data for 11M2020 Finance 15:34
Azerbaijani AzEduNet to provide internet to educational institutions in liberated lands ICT 15:33
We do not want to close doors for Armenia - President of Turkey Politics 15:30
Azerbaijan maintains positive trade balance in 10M2020 Business 15:28
Azerbaijan's Star Construction-12 CJSC wins tender on road overhaul Construction 15:26
Macron’s position shows his political inexperience - President Erdogan Turkey 15:24
Minsk Group failed to fulfill its commitments on Karabakh conflict - Erdogan Turkey 15:21
To see Shusha, feel its history is great joy for Turkey too - President Erdogan Politics 15:18
Azerbaijan shows footage from Papravend village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 15:16
Putin’s approach helped us lead process of Karabakh settlement in positive direction - President of Turkey Politics 15:16
Today, thanks to leadership of my dear Brother Erdogan, Turkey become powerhouse on global scale - President Aliyev Politics 15:11
Turkmen bank receives int'l recognition through modernization - The Banker magazine Finance 15:08
UK Supreme Court enables $18.5 billion class action against Mastercard Europe 15:01
Results of 44-day war made Turkey just as happy as Azerbaijan - President Erdogan Politics 14:46
Turkey, Uzbekistan to use national currency in mutual settlements in joint trade Turkey 14:40
President of Azerbaijan: We agreed with President Erdogan to go to Shusha, after new highway is built Politics 14:37
Volume of loan portfolio of government institutions increases in Azerbaijan Finance 14:24
Armenian lobby's Anti-Azerbaijani efforts fail in Belgian parliament Politics 14:22
Russia supports Baku's idea of multilateral regional security platform - Erdogan Politics 14:20
We must create new platform for cooperation in region - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:20
Famous “Bayraktar”, product of Turkish defense industry, played exceptional role in our success - President of Azerbaijan Politics 14:18
This historic Victory is embodiment of Azerbaijan-Turkey unity - President Aliyev Politics 14:16
New e-service for entrepreneurs launched in Azerbaijan Business 14:06
Georgia's export products being promoted to German marketplace Business 14:06
Azerbaijan's Victory Day on 8 November to be included in holidays, non-working days list Society 14:06
British and Uzbek ministers discuss revitalization of business council for trade and industry Finance 14:05
Human Rights Watch reports several incidents of Armenian forces using ballistic missiles in apparent indiscriminate attacks on Azerbaijani civilians Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:03
Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova talks Turkey's support of Azerbaijan in interview with Anadolu News Agency Politics 14:02
Urgent allowances paid to Azerbaijani private clinics' medical workers Society 13:45
Cement production equipment at Fergana plant in Uzbekistan fully imported from China Uzbekistan 13:36
Austria’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan – monthly data Oil&Gas 13:35
French company to support construction of modern agro logistics centers in Uzbekistan Business 13:34
Bill Gates Praises India: "Country To Study Now, Other Than China..." Other News 13:31
Azerbaijan rolls out postage stamps on occasion of Victory Parade ICT 13:14
Azerbaijan can become member of single transport & logistics network Transport 13:01
Azerbaijan changes Labor Code due to Sept. 27 - Day of Remembrance Politics 12:59
Turkmenistan signs decisions of Council of Foreign Ministers of CIS Business 12:58
Azerbaijan discloses date of another plenary session of parliament Politics 12:54
Victory Parade in Baku demonstrated Azerbaijan's military might - Azerbaijan's Parliament speaker Politics 12:43
Azerbaijan to put 'Karabakh' bonds into circulation Politics 12:41
Victory Parade from lens of Baku Media Center (FOTO) Society 12:31
Turkmenistan to prepare program for next year’s construction sector dev’t Construction 12:27
STAR Refinery to be highly cost-effective for Turkey - CAERC Oil&Gas 12:24
Eurostat data shows decline in Azerbaijan’s petroleum oils export to EU Oil&Gas 12:21
Azerbaijani Parliament amends law on insurance of deposits Economy 12:17
Azerbaijan to create quarantine posts from Dec. 14 – Traffic police (Exclusive) Society 12:17
Kazakhstan, Portugal trade turnover plummets multifold year-on-year Business 12:16
Georgia sees increase in coronavirus cases Georgia 12:14
US to assist Georgia in implementing agricultural projects Business 12:13
Kazakhstan, Czech Republic talking possible coop in geological exploration Business 12:12
SMS-permit system in Azerbaijan soon to be in force amid COVID lockdown Society 12:08
11M2020’s export from Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region revealed Uzbekistan 12:06
Kazakhstan sets soft lending limits for second-tier banks Finance 12:03
Azerbaijan presents data on journalists who participated in Karabakh war Society 12:01
BTC oil transportation dynamics since 2008 Oil&Gas 11:51
Kazakhstan reports increase in tariffs for transporting cargo by all types of vehicles Transport 11:50
Kazakhstan, Denmark trade surges despite exports volume decrease Business 11:46
Business activity index in Kazakhstan up Finance 11:40
Azerbaijani parliament adopts decision to cancel curfew Politics 11:35
Lufthansa CEO sees bookings tripling in Summer 2021 Europe 11:34
Uzbekistan’s itinerant trade to be carried out through electronic registration Business 11:33
Inflation risks in Uzbekistan expected due to short-term trends in food markets Finance 11:28
Turkmen Construction Ministry supplying domestic products to construction sites Construction 11:27
Uzbekistan’s inflationary expectations in November decrease Finance 11:23
Georgian Railway to resume its operations Transport 11:12
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan decline Finance 11:07
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 11:07
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 11:05
Europe to be largely dependent on gas imports Oil&Gas 10:55
Turkmenistan carries out major repairs of underground mines Oil&Gas 10:51
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May Almighty God always protect our countries and peoples (PHOTO) Politics 10:49
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund continue compensating clients of closed banks Finance 10:48
