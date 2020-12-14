Iran declares details of exports through Parviz Khan customs checkpoint
Latest
Azerbaijan refuses use rapid tests to detect COVID-19 - Management Union of Medical Territorial Units
Azerbaijani State Security Service, Defense Ministry spread information about Armenian armed groups’ provocation
Georgia third in Transparency International’s Government Defence Integrity index for Central, Eastern Europe
We are now already in phase of creation of monitoring center in Aghdam district - President of Azerbaijan
I got information yesterday about some terrorist acts either by Armenian Guerilla forces or by remainings of what they called Armenian army - President Aliyev