EU, UNDP support Georgia's innovative rural development

The European Union and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have completed the fourth round of business bootcamps aimed at helping aspiring young entrepreneurs create and expand rural businesses, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The event was held online on December 12-13. More than 60 young people applied to participate in the bootcamps, ​​but after selecting business ideas, 22 participants joined the startup training camp.

Youth bootcamps are implemented under a broader programme of the European Union and UNDP, ENPARD-3.

The first three bootcamps, held in November and December 2019 and October 2020, brought together some 110 young business entrepreneurs.

At the end of each bootcamp, the best business ideas were selected for future support. Some 24 winner entrepreneurs have so far started work on new businesses with the potential to create 90 jobs in tourism, manufacturing and other sectors.

"Youth are key drivers of the economic and social transformation of rural areas in Georgia. By empowering and proactively engaging young entrepreneurs we hope to enable them to unleash their innovative capabilities and realize their business ideas," said Carl Hartzell, EU Ambassador to Georgia.

"Youth entrepreneurship holds the promise of new jobs and new livelihoods for Georgia’s rural regions, and can give energetic young people a rewarding local alternative to leaving home. Moreover, as Georgia looks ahead beyond the pandemic shock, fresh and innovative business ideas can help drive a robust recovery," said UNDP Head in Georgia Louisa Vinton.

The EU and the UNDP are Georgia’s long-term supporters in promoting rural development. Some 179.5 million euros in EU assistance has been allocated to Georgia under the ENPARD program between 2013 and 2022. This support aims to promote rural development policies and create economic opportunities for the rural population outside of agriculture.

