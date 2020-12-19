Turkmenistan to be able to purchase Russian coronavirus vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19

Turkmenistan will be able to purchase the Russian coronavirus vaccine as soon as its production reaches the required volumes, said Alexander Blokhin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

He also noted that Russia has supplied more than 50,000 test systems to Turkmenistan free of charge.

"In addition, Turkmenistan has purchased medicines and medical supplies in Russia for about $8 million. These are appropriate medicines, protective suits, and moreover, Russia has supplied Turkmenistan with a seasonal flu vaccine. We hope that our vaccine, in particular, Sputnik V, will be in demand by the Turkmen side, and the Russian side will supply it as soon as the necessary volumes of this vaccine are developed at our enterprises, " Blokhin added.

Tto date, no cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Turkmenistan.

As earlier the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia told Trend, Russian manufacturers of medical equipment are promoting their products on the local market and take an active part in specialized exhibition events of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, the ministry noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic in the world, the focus of purchases has shifted primarily to personal protective equipment (medical protection kits, masks, protective screens, etc.) and disinfection prevention products (bactericidal lamps).

