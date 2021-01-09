Baku, Kyiv consider creating Azerbaijani-Ukrainian business council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.9

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Baku and Kyiv can create a working group on economic cooperation and an Azerbaijani-Ukrainian business council within the framework of the intergovernmental commission, Head of Azerbaijan’s Ministry Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark at a meeting with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to him, Azerbaijan supports the creation of new mechanisms that could stimulate economic ties between the two countries.

The minister emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are at a high level, successfully developing in various spheres of the economy with special attention being paid to the development of cooperation.

Speaking about the economic ties between the countries, he noted that the agreements reached during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Azerbaijan in December 2019 and during the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in January last year, they further increased activity in the economic sphere.

Jabbarov added that there is great potential for the development of economic cooperation.

Kanevsky shared his opinion on the development of trade and economic relations, noting that Ukraine is interested in partnership with Azerbaijan in a number of areas, including the participation of Ukrainian companies in projects to restore the liberated territories.

The meeting parties also discussed the possibility of expanding Azerbaijani-Ukrainian economic cooperation.

