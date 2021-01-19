Cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Russia continued in 2020 - Trade Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

After the resumption of regular flights between Azerbaijan and Russia, the business delegations will continue to make visits to hold the negotiations, Ruslan Mirsayapov, trade representative of Russia in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

“Almost all states have faced the suspension of flights, and recent events, including revealing of new strains of coronavirus, do not allow us to predict with confidence the soonest restoration of regular flights,” trade representative added.

"In this regard, many national manufacturers last year reoriented to meet demand in domestic markets by expanding their presence on online platforms,” Mirsayapov said. “At the same time, I would like to emphasize that cargo transportation between our countries did not stop for one day."

The volume of foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.4 billion from January through November 2020, which is 11.5 percent less than in the same period of 2019.

The export of Azerbaijani products to Russia for 11 months of 2020 amounted to $644 million, while a year earlier this figure was at the level of $660 million.

Thus, on an annualized basis, Russia’s import of products from Azerbaijan decreased by 2.4 percent while Russia's share in the total export of Azerbaijan increased from 3.61 percent to 4.94 percent.

The activity of the trade mission is aimed at developing economic ties between Russia and Azerbaijan, promoting Russian export projects, and attracting investments and advanced technologies to the Russian Federation.

The main mission of the Russian trade mission is to create an effective mechanism for promoting the economic interests of the Russian Federation in the world markets.

