Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry unveils volume of sold products in industrial parks
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Some 50 residents have been registered in the industrial parks of Azerbaijan by early 2021, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov stated, Trend reports.
According to the minister, to date, 36 residents have started their activities, $3.5 billion has been invested in the Azerbaijani economy.
Jabbarov noted that Industrial parks were sold for 3.3 billion manat ($1.94 billion), and 25 percent of sales accounted for exports.
Earlier, Mikayil Jabbarov, commenting on the situation in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, said that this territory is showing great interest from entrepreneurs and foreign investors.
