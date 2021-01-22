Georgian government's action plan has direct, clear priorities - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Post-COVID economic recovery is vital for Georgia, said the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Gakharia notes, that the Georgian government's action plan has direct, clear priorities, which include further democratization, economic strengthening and integration.

“Everyone should understand that one of the important directions is the post-COVID economic recovery of the country. However, we must understand that the continuation of structural reforms in the country's economy is critical to our main goal, European integration, as well as maintaining macroeconomic stability, and effectiveness of all economic reforms will be important in the coming years," Gakharia said.

He said that the country must overcome the economic crisis and be ready for full membership in the European Union by 2024.

