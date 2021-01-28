Biden administration temporarily holds some U.S. weapons exports
The incoming Biden administration has temporarily paused some pending arms sales to U.S. allies in order to review them, a U.S. State Department official said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Weapons makers such as Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin have sales in the works for Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The hold will impact sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
Latest
Footage of cemetery destroyed by the Armenians in Azerbaijani village of Saray, Gubadly region (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation and new opportunities opened up - assistant to president
Armenians built several villas for themselves in Shusha. One of villas belongs to leader of junta, another - to wealthy, corrupt official - President Aliyev
I said that our victory would be incomplete without Shusha, at that time, during war, I could not say more - President Aliyev
They say that Shusha was allegedly handed over just like that, without a fight, that Armenians left Shusha of their own free will. This is a blatant lie - President Aliyev
At that time, minister of defense of Azerbaijan was offshoot of PFPA-Musavat tandem, one of their henchmen. He was first to sell Shusha - President Aliyev
If Armenians considered Shusha their own, then why didn’t they create anything there in 28 years? - President of Azerbaijan
Shusha was able to preserve spirit of Azerbaijan despite attempts to Armenianize it - President Aliyev
President Aliyev receives in video format Aydin Karimov on his appointment as Special Representative of President in Shusha district (PHOTO)