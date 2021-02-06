Georgia aspires to become the transport and logistics hub in post-COVID period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia stressed support of the World Bank (WB) to Georgia amid the period of global challenges, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Gakharia and World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde discussed partnership strategy and the national vaccination plan during a video conference meeting.

Gakharia said that the Georgian government actively worked with the COVID-19 vaccine producers besides the Covax platform to timely import of the vaccine in the country.

The WB reiterated readiness to support Georgia in carrying out reforms to speed up Georgia’s integration into the European Union.

Gakharia said the Georgian government appreciated the WB reaction on Georgia’s needs amid the pandemic in support of the pandemic-affected economy, tourism and business.

Giorgi Gakharia underlined that Georgia aspired to become the transport and logistics hub in the post-COVID period to contribute to the positioning of the country both in the region and on international level.

The World Bank has one of the largest diversified portfolios in Georgia that equals about $2.7 billion.

---

