Over entire period of co-op, EU and Azerbaijan work on number of joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Over the entire period of cooperation, the EU and Azerbaijan have worked on a number of joint projects, said Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas, Trend reports.

He noted that just last week EU launched a very important project on vocational education. Also, the EU cooperated in a set up of ASAN Xidmet and helping with the digital services and in order to fight corruption.

There were various projects in agriculture, water quality, air quality monitoring green energy, for example, the Alat port was the first ‘green’ on the Caspian Sea.

He also said that Azerbaijan is currently getting a completely new way of handling cases in justice system thanks to our help.

In the new eu4Azerbaijan.eu site people can find more than 120 projects that have been implemented between Azerbaijan and the EU

He noted that some of the projects are still under development. In particular, the site has a "map" that gives information about the projects that currently being implemented.

