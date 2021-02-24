Japan eyes to support development of Georgian agrarian potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

Chairman of the Georgian Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Issues Nino Tsilosani met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Georgia Akira Imamura, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Relations between the two countries and prospects of cooperation were discussed at the meeting, special attention was paid to the development of the agrarian potential of Georgia and programs of assistance to Japan in this direction.

The conversation also touched on the relationship between Georgia and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). JICA has made a great contribution to the implementation of many interesting projects in Georgia.

The parties discussed specific opportunities and new areas of cooperation.

The parties agreed to further deepen friendly relations and cooperation between Georgia and Japan.

