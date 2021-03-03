Turkish auto sales grow 24.2% in February

Turkey's automotive sales grew by 24.2% in February compared to the same month of last year, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales in Turkey totaled 58,504 last month, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said in the report.

With a second consecutive monthly growth, February's sales were the highest for that month in the last 10 years.

Sales of passenger cars accounted for 76% or 44,749 of the total, up 18.6% year-on-year in February.

Meanwhile, a total of 13,755 light commercial vehicles were sold, marking a 46.6% increase during the same period.