Turkmenistan names number of meetings held since beginning of year

Some 264 meetings of various levels were held online by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan from January through February 2021, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

The meetings were mainly held on bilateral contacts through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the report says.

During the reporting period, relevant work was carried out to develop cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format, through regional and international organizations.

Currently, the relevant work on organizing meetings of the head of state with the leaders of foreign countries continues.

A number of important events took place in January 2021 for Turkmenistan. These include the commissioning of a 30-kilometer railway line between the Akina-Andkhoy stations in Afghanistan, a 500-kilovolt transmission line with a length of 153 kilometers along the Kerki (Turkmenistan) – Andkhoy (Afghanistan) route, as well as the international fiber-optic communication system and the Ymamnazar (Turkmenistan) – Akina (Afghanistan) and Serhetabat (Turkmenistan) – Turgundi (Afghanistan) transit flows.

Another important event is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on joint exploration, development, and development of the hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea.

