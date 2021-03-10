Azerbaijan implementing project to install first meteorological radars in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The opening ceremony of the project for the installation of meteorological radars in Shamakhi district was held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports with reference to the embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan.

On March 9, 2021, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov, together with Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, US ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger, head of the Kazakh "Special Equipping" company Aliya Nurakisheva, the leadership of "Azhydromet" and other officials took part in the opening ceremony of a project for the installation of meteorological radars in Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan,” the embassy said.

"These radars were first installed in the country and the region as a whole through the technical assistance of the Kazakh ‘Special Equipping’ company, which exclusively represents the US Baron Services company in the Caucasus and Central Asia,” the embassy said. “This project is the result of successful trilateral cooperation among Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and the US.”

“Radars with a long range and advanced technologies enable the government and local authorities to make timely and reliable decisions on early warning about changing weather conditions and natural hazards,” the embassy said.

"They ensure safety in many spheres of life of the state, society and citizens,” the embassy said. “This is especially necessary in agriculture, the activity of which greatly depends on weather conditions, thereby, the food security of the country will be ensured.”

“The Kazakh ‘Special Equipping’ company plans to localize the production of Baron radars in Kazakhstan, to create a center for service, training, research, data processing and modeling of natural situations,” the embassy said. “This, in turn, will make it possible to profitably develop the industry, introduce advanced technologies, digitize weather data and improve the country's ecology."

