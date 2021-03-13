Joint Georgian-Turkish regional projects - clear example of effective strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkey to Georgia Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Trend reports via the press service of the Prime Minister.

The meeting focused on the strategic partnership between Georgia and Turkey and the main issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister thanked the diplomat for Turkey's strong support for Georgia's integration into Euro-Atlantic structures.

During the conversation, issues of economic cooperation were discussed. It was noted that the joint regional projects are a clear example of effective strategic partnership, sustainable development, and reliable cooperation between Georgia and Turkey.

The meeting focused on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and noted that cooperation with partners in this area remains a priority, as defeating the global pandemic is possible only through joint efforts, the press service of the Prime Minister reports.

__

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356