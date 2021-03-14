Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 14

Producer Price Index for Transportation and Storage Services increased by 0.3 percent in January 2021 compared to the previous month, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

The prices were 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent higher for land transport services and transport services via pipelines and air transport services, respectively. Moreover, the prices increased for water transport services by 0.3 and for warehousing and support services for transportation by 0.5 percent.

Compared to January 2020 the overall index increased by 0.3 percent. The prices rose for land transport services and transport services via pipelines by 6.0 percent and also, for warehousing and support services for transportation by 13.9 percent. Furthermore, within the group, a noteworthy price decrease was registered for air transport services (-25.4 percent).

Producer Price Index for Telecommunication Services increased by 0.05 percent compared to the previous month. The prices were higher for other telecommunications services and wireless telecommunications services by 0.3 percent and 0.04 percent, respectively.

The overall index fell by 1.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Within the group, the prices declined for wireless telecommunications services by 3.1 percent. Furthermore, the prices increased for other telecommunications services by 1 percent.

Producer Price Index for Accommodation and Food Services fell by 0.7 percent compared to the previous month. The prices declined for accommodation services by 0.6 percent and for food and beverage serving services by 0.8 percent.

The overall index decreased by 1.1 percent compared to January 2020. The prices fell by 10 percent for accommodation services, while the prices for food and beverage serving services increased by 2.7 percent.

