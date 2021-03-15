Azerbaijani minister discloses Jan.2021 non-oil output

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 15

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The total value of produced goods and provided services in Azerbaijan’s non-oil industry in January 2021 amounted to 1.03 billion manat ($610 million), Head of the country’s Economy Ministry Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports on Mar.15.

This indicator shows an increase compared to the same month of 2020 by 12.8 percent, Jabbarov said.

Earlier, he noted that the ministry, as in previous years, is set with the task of sustainable diversification of the economy, and in this regard, it’s planned to develop a concept that will contribute to the growth of non-oil exports.

By 2025, the volume of non-oil exports is expected to double.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni