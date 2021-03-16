Russia lifts restrictions on imports of tomatoes by several Azerbaijani enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) will lift restrictions on the import of tomatoes into Russia from four Azerbaijani enterprises since March 17, 2021, Trend reports citing the Rosselkhoznadzor.

According to the message, this decision was made under the guarantees of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, as well as following the results of a quarantine phytosanitary examination of samples taken during joint video inspections.

Tomatoes are allowed to be imported to the following companies: EKO AQRO LLC (Baku city, Nasimi district), Rzayev Huseyn Rahib (Baku city, Khazar district, Zira settlement), Mammadov Kazim Mammad oghlu (Baku city, Nasimi district), Aliyev Fuad Pasha (city Baku, Binagadi district, Bilajari settlement).

Restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan were introduced on December 10, 2020 due to the systematic identification of quarantine objects dangerous for agricultural production - the South American tomato moth and the eastern fir seed moth (Grapholita molesta (Busck)) lifted the import ban for some enterprises.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva